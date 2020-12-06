Subscribe
Home >News >World >Barnes & Noble’s new boss tries to save the chain—and traditional bookselling
File Photo: A display at Barnes & Noble bookstore on 5th Avenue in New York

Barnes & Noble’s new boss tries to save the chain—and traditional bookselling

10 min read . 03:45 PM IST Jeffrey A. Trachtenberg , The Wall Street Journal

The struggling bookseller has laid off once-powerful managers and overturned relationships with publishers in favor of a more local approach

A year ago, John Radford had little control over the book selection at the Barnes & Noble store he manages in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Executives in New York decided which titles to carry. The retailer’s 600-plus stores were expected to follow that blueprint.

Mr. Radford had to stock dozens of James Patterson and John Grisham books, even though there wasn’t that much local demand. Often, he’d have to return about half the inventory after a few months.

