Baseball signed by Zelensky up for auction, proceeds to help Ukraine

Meanwhile, Russian forces called in airstrikes on a besieged steel factory in the southern city of Mariupol to try to dislodge the last Ukrainian troops holding out in the strategic port
In the latest news emerging out of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a report by TMZ has said that a Major League Baseball (MLB) signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has gone up for auction in new York. The report further stated that the proceeds from the sale will be used for relief efforts in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Russian forces called in airstrikes on a besieged steel factory in the southern city of Mariupol to try to dislodge the last Ukrainian troops holding out in the strategic port, Ukrainian officials said Sunday, while President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would meet in Kyiv with two top American officials.
According to reports, the MLB is signed in black felt tip in a side panel in Ukrainian cursive and English print, “Zelensky". The Ukrainian President inked his last name on the ball during a visit to the Big Apple in 2019. His signatures sit just below the Major League Baseball logo.
The ball comes with a letter signed by Volodymyr Yelchenko, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations at the time.
Click on the image to enlarge
The sale is being handled by RR Auction, and it expects to fetch at least $15,000 for the Major League Baseball (MLB).
The RR Auction house informed that Randy L Kaplan, who is a government affairs specialist in New York, is selling the baseball, which he initially received as a gift from Yelchenko.
Kalpan plans to donate part of the proceeds to a Ukrainian relief fund as an act of solidarity. RR Auction has also stated that they will donate their cut to the same fund. The auction will close on 11 May.
