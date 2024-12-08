Syrian President Bashar al-Assad fled to an unknown location as insurgents claimed control of parts of Damascus. Gunfire and explosions were reported, while the government confirmed the evacuation of Damascus airport amid escalating violence, particularly after losing Homs, a strategic city.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad boarded a plane and left to an unknown destination, two senior army officers familiar with the incident told Reuters on Sunday.

As reported by the Associated Press, Syrian insurgents claimed on Sunday morning that they had entered Damascus.

Meanwhile, residents of the capital reported hearing gunfire and explosions. However, there was no immediate official response from the Syrian government, but pro-government Sham FM radio reported that Damascus airport had been evacuated, with all flights suspended, AP reported.

AP reported that the loss of Homs was a big blow to President Bashar al-Assad, as it lies at a crucial crossroads between Damascus and Syria’s coastal provinces, Latakia and Tartus, which are key to his support base and home to a Russian naval base.

Sham FM reported that government forces had taken positions outside Homs but did not provide further details. Rami Abdurrahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, confirmed that Syrian troops and security forces had withdrawn, allowing rebels to enter parts of the city.

Regarding the Syrian civil war and rebel advances, the capture of Homs by insurgents marked a critical point in the conflict. The rebels, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a group with origins in Al-Qaeda, had gained ground, including the cities of Aleppo and Hama.

Despite support from Russia, Assad faced mounting pressure, and the UN called for urgent political talks to ensure a peaceful transition. The rapid gains by the rebels, combined with diminished support from Assad’s allies, presented the most severe threat to his regime since the start of the war.

Who is Bashar al-Assad? Assad belongs to Syria's Alawite minority, a sect of Islam that has held considerable political power in Syria for decades. He assumed his charge as President in 2000 after the death of his father, Hafez al-Assad, who had ruled since 1971. Assad was seen largely continuing his father's authoritarian style of governance.

Syria's relationship with US under Assad's regime Regarding his relationship with the United States, Assad's stance was consistently hard-line, especially concerning Syria's long-standing conflict with Israel. His government maintained support for militant groups like Hamas and Hezbollah. Relations with the US worsened after Assad strongly condemned the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.