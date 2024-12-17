Bashar al-Assad remained in Damascus until the final hours of December 8, until the city fell into the hands of ‘terrorists’ after the collapse of ‘final military position’, said the deposed Syrian President in a statement released on Monday.

Bashar al-Assad fled to Russia after the Syrian government collapsed against rebel militants on December 8. Rejecting speculations about his early exit to the Russia, he said that his departure was neither “planned” nor did it occur during the “final hours of the battles.”

“My departure from Syria was neither planned nor did it occur during the final hours of the battles, as some have claimed,” the statement read.

"On the contrary, I remained in Damascus, carrying out my duties until the early hours of Sunday, December 8, 2024." The statement added that as rebel fighters, who al-Assad described as "terrorist forces", entered the capital, he moved to a Russian base on the coastal city of Latakia to “oversee combat operations.”

What happened during the final hours of the battle? In his statement, the deposed Syrian President said that he sought refuge in Russia a day after the fall of Damascus when the military positions were lost and “state institutions” paralysed.

“This took place a day after the fall of Damascus, following the collapse of the final military positions and the resulting paralysis of all remaining state institutions,” Bashar al-Assad said in the statement, reported Al Jazeera.

"With no viable means of leaving the base, Moscow requested that the base's command arrange an immediate evacuation to Russia on the evening of Sunday 8 December," the statement read as quoted by Al Jazeera.

Bashar al-Assad ruled the country for over two decades. However, his rule met an unfortunate end after rebel fighters overthrew him on December 8.