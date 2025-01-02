Bashar al-Assad, the ousted Syrian president, is reportedly the victim of an alleged poisoning attempt while in Moscow. Sources indicate that Assad, who has been under the protection of Russian President Vladimir Putin since fleeing Syria on December 8, 2024, fell seriously ill on Sunday. According to claims made by a social media account known as General SVR, which is run by a former Russian spy, Assad experienced severe coughing and choking following which he sought medical assistance.

The account suggests that there is "every reason to believe an assassination attempt was made" against the former leader.

Detailing the alleged poisoning attempt, the social media account wrote, “In the afternoon on Sunday, Assad complained to security guards about indisposition and breathing problems and asked to call for medical help. Almost immediately after the request, he started coughing violently and began choking. Assad was given water and this helped to ease the attack a little, but his breathing still did not return to normal, and headache and abdominal pain were added.”

Following his sudden illness, Bashar al-Assad was treated in his apartment, and tests conducted revealed the presence of poison in his system. “The tests taken from the former Syrian president showed the presence of traces of exposure to poisonous substance in his body,” the post claimed.

By Monday, the former Syrian President's condition had reportedly stabilised; however, there has been no official confirmation from either Syrian or Russian authorities regarding the poisoning incident.

Bashar al-Assad's health scare comes on the heels of a dramatic rebel offensive that led to his ousting from power. He had sought refuge in Russia amidst a rapid takeover by a coalition of rebel forces, including the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which captured Damascus.

Further, Asma al-Assad, the wife of deposed Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, has filed for divorce in a Russian court and is seeking special permission to leave Moscow. Reports indicate that Asma is dissatisfied with her life in exile and is eager to return to London in the United Kingdom, where she holds dual citizenship.

Following the collapse of her husband Bashar al-Assad's regime amid escalating conflict in Syria, the al-Assad family sought refuge in Russia, where they face significant restrictions.

Bashar al-Assad's asylum status prohibits him from leaving Moscow or engaging in political activities, and Russian authorities have frozen his assets.