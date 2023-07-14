Bastille Day 2023: Google Doodle celebrates French Revolution; check significance, history and more1 min read 14 Jul 2023, 07:08 AM IST
French citizens celebrate Bastille Day 2023 on July 14, commemorating the storming of the Bastille prison and the start of the French Revolution.
The latest Google Doodle commemorates France's Fête Nationale, commonly known as Bastille Day in English-speaking countries. This significant day marks the historic event of July 14, 1789, when French citizens joined forces and stormed the Bastille prison fortress, signalling the onset of the French Revolution.
