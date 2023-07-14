The latest Google Doodle commemorates France's Fête Nationale, commonly known as Bastille Day in English-speaking countries. This significant day marks the historic event of July 14, 1789, when French citizens joined forces and stormed the Bastille prison fortress, signalling the onset of the French Revolution.

View Full Image Google Doodle is celebrating Bastille Day 2023

The people of Paris rose up against years of mistreatment under the monarchy, and the storming of the Bastille stands as a monumental victory against tyranny. On the first anniversary of this triumph, representatives from across France gathered in Paris for a joyous event called Fête de la Fédération (Festival of the Federation) to honour the revolution's achievements and demonstrate their solidarity.

Bastille Day celebrations

In modern times the 14th of July celebrations are held throughout France. Military parades proudly march through various cities, accompanied by spectacular aircraft flyovers that release trails of blue, white, and red smoke, representing the French flag. Dance performances showcase diverse talents, and people gather to enjoy free concerts. The evening culminates with breathtaking fireworks displays that illuminate the night sky.

Also Read: Google Doodle celebrates pani puri

Bastille Day remains a symbol of national pride and unity for the French people, reminding them of their history and the power of collective action. It is a time for reflection, celebration and an expression of the enduring spirit of the French Revolution.

PM Modi in France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be given one of France's most spectacular recognitions on July 14 as guest of honour at the Bastille Day military parade, a part of a visit that has sealed high-profile defence deals.

PM Modi and President Emmanuel Macron will watch French and Indian soldiers march down the tree-lined Champs-Elysee avenue in Paris, while French-made Rafale fighter jets India bought in 2015 will take part in the fly-past over the Arc de Triomphe, Reuters reported.l