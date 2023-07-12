Renowned as the world's most stunning boulevard, the iconic Champs-Elysees in Paris is preparing to exhibit France's military prowess while extending a warm welcome to a distinguished visitor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi .

As reporte by ANI, Prime Minister Modi has received a special invitation as the Guest of Honour for the French National Day, also known as Bastille Day.

The focal point of the celebrations is the Bastille Day parade, a spectacle that commemorates the historic event of the storming of the Bastille prison in 1789 during the French Revolution. This grand parade showcases France's rich heritage and military heritage.

Amidst the resounding beats of pipes and drums, the Champs Elysees reverberated with the disciplined footsteps of military contingents during the rehearsals for the grand parade.

In a significant gesture, France has bestowed the honor of guest of honor at the parade upon India this year. Senior officials from the Indian Tri-service are currently present in Paris, actively participating in the rehearsals for the momentous event.

Thierry, a Colonel in the French Air Force said, "When my troops and I will be working, we will have a look at your Prime Minister and our French President (on Bastille Day Parade). This is a very high-emotion instance because we are about 30 meters away from them... So it's very impressive."

Captain Anthony who serves with the Guerrilla Warfare training centre told ANI that he is proud to welcome Indian forces and looks forward to marching with them on Bastille Day.

Indian and French Air Force Rafales are practising over the Parisian skies to achieve perfect synchronisation for the upcoming July 14 Parade.

"But for the wings, we would have been closer !" #IAF & French Air Force Rafales practise over the Parisian skies to achieve perfect synchronisation for the upcoming #BastilleDay Parade," Indian Air Force tweeted.

The upcoming Bastille Day parade will witness an impressive presence of around 6,300 soldiers, comprising various marching contingents. Among them, a significant highlight is the tri-services contingent representing the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.

The Indian Army's representation is led by the esteemed Punjab Regiment, a force that holds a remarkable legacy. The regiment's history dates back to both World Wars, where they demonstrated exceptional valour and were honoured with 18 Battle and Theatre Honors in the first war.

Notably, during World War I, the Punjab Regiment played a vital role in an offensive near Neuve Chapelle in France in September 1915. Furthermore, in the Second World War, the regiment garnered 16 Battle Honors and 14 Theatre Honors. Adding to the marching contingents' splendor, the pipes and drums from the Rajputana Rifles will fill the air with the soul-stirring melody of 'Sare Jahan se Achha'.

(With inputs from ANI)