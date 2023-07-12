Bastille Day 2023: ‘Proud to march with Indian forces,’ says French contingents2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 01:00 PM IST
The Champs-Elysees in Paris is preparing to showcase French military might and welcome PM Narendra Modi as a special guest. Modi has been invited as the Guest of Honour at the French National Day, which marks the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille prison during the French Revolution.
Renowned as the world's most stunning boulevard, the iconic Champs-Elysees in Paris is preparing to exhibit France's military prowess while extending a warm welcome to a distinguished visitor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×