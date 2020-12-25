Battered by US sanctions, Iran finds a lifeline in domestic economy

A bolstered domestic economy gives Iran some leeway ahead of the arrival of the Biden administration, which has said it would lift some sanctions if the US returns to a 2015 deal limiting Iran’s nuclear program and if Iran reverses its breaches of the accord. The country has ramped up nuclear enrichment and earlier this month passed a law limiting access to nuclear inspectors. Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has urged the US to abide by its previous commitments under the nuclear deal before any negotiations on the country’s return to the accord can take place.