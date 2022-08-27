Battery metals mining has a resource nationalism problem

Chile’s proposed new constitution will be put to a referendum on Sept. 4. Although its passage—a priority of the new leftist government—remains highly uncertain, it would make mining more difficult, uncertain and costlier. It would grant indigenous groups, including those who live near northern Chile’s vast lithium deposits, more autonomy over ancestral lands and require their consent for new projects. It bans mining activity in glaciers and protected areas. It also amends the system of private water rights. This would all affect lithium mining, which requires extracting brine from northern Chile’s salt flats. Chile is the largest producer of copper in the world and the second largest producer of lithium. Copper, like nickel and cobalt, goes into wind turbines and electric vehicles in large amounts.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}