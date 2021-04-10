Battle for Yemen's Marib heats up, 53 dead in 24 hours

Battle for Yemen's Marib heats up, 53 dead in 24 hours1 min read . 03:42 PM IST
- The Huthis control the capital Sanaa and have been trying to seize oil-rich Marib, the government's last significant pocket of territory in the north, since Feb
Fighting for the key Yemeni region of Marib has intensified, with 53 pro-government and Huthi rebel fighters dead in the past 24 hours, loyalist military officials said Saturday.
The Huthis control the capital Sanaa and have been trying to seize oil-rich Marib, the government's last significant pocket of territory in the north, since February.
