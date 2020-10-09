Home >News >World >Bayern to kick-off Champions League defence behind closed doors
Bayern's German Cup match against fifth-tier minnows Dueren next Thursday and home league game against Eintracht Frankfurt on October 24 (AFP)
Bayern's German Cup match against fifth-tier minnows Dueren next Thursday and home league game against Eintracht Frankfurt on October 24 (AFP)

Bayern to kick-off Champions League defence behind closed doors

1 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2020, 07:25 PM IST AFP

  • Munich's mayor Dieter Reiter took the decision to keep the city's ban on spectators
  • Under current hygiene rules, the local rate of infection must be below 35 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 before fans can return to stadiums

Champions League holders Bayern Munich must start the defence of their European title behind closed doors after city officials extended the ban on spectators until at least October 25.

Bayern host Atletico Madrid on October 21 in their opening Champions League group match, but the terraces at the Allianz Arena must remain empty.

Bayern's German Cup match against fifth-tier minnows Dueren next Thursday and home league game against Eintracht Frankfurt on October 24 are also affected.

With the coronavirus numbers rising across Germany, Munich's mayor Dieter Reiter took the decision to keep the city's ban on spectators.

"It is now up to all of us to keep the incidence of infection in our city under control," said Reiter

In Germany, small numbers of fans have been allowed into stadiums this season with exact crowd figures decided by the local health authorities.

However, the city of Munich has yet to give the green light.

Under current hygiene rules, the local rate of infection must be below 35 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 before fans can return to stadiums, but the figure in Munich jumped from 36.45 to 42.4 on Friday.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
Soccer Football - Champions League - Final - Bayern Munich v Paris St Germain - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - August 23, 2020 Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller with teammates celebrate after winning the Champions League, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Lluis Gene/Pool via REUTERS (REUTERS)

Thomas Müller, the homegrown Bayern Munich star who continues to shine

4 min read . 25 Aug 2020
Sunak's new jobs plan would subsidise two thirds of the wages of workers in pubs, restaurants and other businesses forced to close to slow the spread of the coronavirus. (REUTERS)

UK economy stumbles in August, setting back recovery from COVID-19 slump

3 min read . 06:24 PM IST
A woman walks across a pedestrian crossing in the rain Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Tokyo. (AP)

Suicide spike in Japan shows mental health toll of Covid-19

6 min read . 06:14 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout