BBC anchor video ‘showing middle finger’ goes viral; later apologises ‘was a private laugh’ | Watch
BBC anchor Maryam Moshiri accidentally showed her middle finger on camera during a live broadcast, causing her video to go viral on social media.
In a bizarre incident, BBC anchor Maryam Moshiri was unknowingly caught in an embarrassing moment on camera. Her video went viral on social media platforms in which the British television host was seen showing her middle finger at the camera during a live broadcast on Wednesday.
“She was just messing around. 1 second too late," another user commented. The third person said, “Unprofessional".
"You gotta get the silly out before you go live. Anyone who has ever done any kind of live show or performance knows that. First, it's "ok, ok, you got this" but once you learn to manage your nerves, it's goofing and flipping off the camera, bc you're a pro," one more user reacted.
A day after her video went viral on the internet, Moshiri apologized and explained the exact situation that happened in the newsroom.
She said, “So someone released the full video! It wasn’t the BBC who released this and it certainly wasn’t me! But in a way, I think I’m glad this is out there, as it shows I WAS having a bit of a joke with the crew during the countdown."
“Again, so sorry it went out on air. It was meant to be a private laugh," the BBC host added.
