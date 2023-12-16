In a bizarre incident, BBC anchor Maryam Moshiri was unknowingly caught in an embarrassing moment on camera. Her video went viral on social media platforms in which the British television host was seen showing her middle finger at the camera during a live broadcast on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maryam Moshiri, in the video, raised her middle finger when she was going to present the news on screen. The moment BBC switched on to the studio for noon headlines, Moshiri was caught holding her finger toward the camera with her eyes wide open, head tilted, and a goofy smile on her face.

Within a second, Moshiri immediately realized that the camera was on and she turned herself into a traditional news anchor saying, “Live from London, this is BBC News". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Her video made the internet users laugh, while some also raised questions about the professionalism of the media houses. A user posted her full video on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Full video of the BBC Reporter flipping-off the camera... makes sense now?"

“She was just messing around. 1 second too late," another user commented. The third person said, “Unprofessional".

"You gotta get the silly out before you go live. Anyone who has ever done any kind of live show or performance knows that. First, it's "ok, ok, you got this" but once you learn to manage your nerves, it's goofing and flipping off the camera, bc you're a pro," one more user reacted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A day after her video went viral on the internet, Moshiri apologized and explained the exact situation that happened in the newsroom.

She said, “So someone released the full video! It wasn’t the BBC who released this and it certainly wasn’t me! But in a way, I think I’m glad this is out there, as it shows I WAS having a bit of a joke with the crew during the countdown."

“Again, so sorry it went out on air. It was meant to be a private laugh," the BBC host added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.