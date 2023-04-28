BBC Chairman Richard Sharp resigns amid ire over role in Boris Johnson loan enquiry2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 04:07 PM IST
An independent report probing the allegations found that Sharp breached rules for public appointments in relation to a loan for then Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
British Broadcasting Company (BBC) Chairman Richard Sharp announced his resignation after controversy about role in arranging loan for former Prime Minister of United Kingdom Boris Johnson. Sharp resigned over involvement in securing a private credit line for up to $990,000 for the then-PM Boris Johnson from a Canadian businessman.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×