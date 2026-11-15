BBC Children in Need 2026 raises £38.7 million; Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and other stars also join the appeal

BBC Children in Need has raised £38,720,170 during its 2026 annual fundraising appeal, bringing together celebrities, television presenters and young fundraisers for an evening focused on supporting children and young people across the United Kingdom.

Dune actors take part in BBC's Children in Need charity The live programme was broadcast on Friday, 13 November, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. This year's campaign, titled Challenge Yourself 2026, encouraged people across the country to take on personal challenges and raise money for the charity.

Advertisement

The event featured several celebrity appearances, including Hollywood actors Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Anya Taylor-Joy. The stars of Dune: Part Three also joined the programme for a special prank involving presenter Rylan Clark.

Also Read | Emmy awards 2026 red carpet: The stars and what they are wearing

The evening also recognised people who had taken on demanding fundraising activities, including BBC Radio 2 presenter Owain Wyn Evans, who completed a cycling challenge across the four nations.

BBC Children in Need announces 2026 fundraising total The charity announced a total of £38,720,170 towards the end of the live broadcast. Donations remained open after the programme, meaning the amount could increase further.

The show was presented by Alex Jones, Mel Giedroyc, Rylan Clark, Sara Cox and Tyler West from MediaCityUK in Salford.

The campaign's theme, Challenge Yourself 2026, invited supporters to create their own fundraising activities. The aim was to encourage people of different ages to participate, whether through individual challenges or group activities.

Advertisement

BBC Children in Need supports projects and organisations that work with children and young people facing difficult circumstances. Its funding helps address issues such as poverty, mental health difficulties and challenges within family life.

The annual appeal also gives young people an opportunity to share their experiences and explain how charity-funded projects have helped them.

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya also join the appeal Among the celebrity appearances during the programme were Dune: Part Three actors Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Anya Taylor-Joy.

The four actors took part in a prank involving Rylan Clark, who believed he was conducting a regular interview with the cast about their upcoming film.

However, three children were secretly controlling the conversation by giving the actors instructions through earpieces. This led to several unusual moments during the interview, leaving Clark confused.

Advertisement

In one instance, Chalamet was instructed to check his phone and tell the presenter that he was bidding on an air fryer. The other actors also followed instructions from the children, making the interview increasingly difficult for Clark to manage.

Also Read | Zendaya reveals she froze and forgot her lines while filming The Odyssey

The segment was one of the entertainment highlights of the evening, with the actors using their appearance to support the charity's annual appeal.

Owain Wyn Evans completes 400-mile cycling challenge Another major contribution came from BBC Radio 2 presenter Owain Wyn Evans, who completed a cycling challenge covering almost 400 miles across the four nations.

The five-day journey began in Glasgow and took him through Scotland, Northern Ireland, England and Wales before ending in Cardiff on Friday, 13 November.

His challenge raised £4,760,086 for BBC Children in Need. Evans appeared on the live programme after completing the journey and spoke about the physical demands of the ride.

Advertisement

He described it as the hardest challenge of his life, explaining that completing such a long distance had pushed him beyond his comfort zone.

The programme also featured performances from the BBC Children in Need Choir and Scottish band Texas, along with a special dance performance involving the presenters and professional dancers from Strictly Come Dancing.

The £38.7 million announced during the broadcast marked the amount raised by the end of the television appeal, with the charity continuing to accept donations afterwards.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.