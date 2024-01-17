The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) started an investigation into a BBC report that claimed the former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch (A&F) sexually exploited men at events he hosted across the globe.

A civil lawsuit against Mike Jeffries and his British partner also claimed that they operated a sex-trafficking business, according to a report published by BBC.

Currently, the federal investigating agency is interviewing and issuing subpoenas to potential witnesses. However, a lawyer for Jeffries refused to comment on the issue.

Sources informed BBC that FBI agents specializing in alleged sex crimes, and federal prosecutors from the Eastern District of New York are investigating the case.

Allegations surfaced in October in a BBC podcast series and documentary that Mike Jeffries along with his partner Matthew Smith had taken advantage of young men for sex at parties they threw in their New York homes and opulent hotels across the globe.

Speaking to BBC, eight men said they had attended these events in cities like London, Marrakesh, and Paris between 2009 and 2015. They claimed that Jeffries and Smith would either "direct" or partake in sexual relations with them.

Flight tickets and event schedules were among the documents the BBC discovered, which showed there was a well-organized scheme involving a network of recruiters and an intermediary named James Jacobson.

The 70-year-old Jacobson was located by the BBC, who stated that men attended these events "with their eyes wide open" and denied any wrongdoing.

Jacobson repeatedly offered to "do a deal," saying, "leave my name out and I'll tell you everything," when the BBC approached him at home.

A&F expressed its "appalled and disgusted" reaction to Jeffries' purported behavior to the BBC. Since then, a sizable portion of his $1 million (£792,242) annual retirement benefits have been suspended by the brand.

Jeffries has consistently refused to comment through his attorney, and Mr. Smith has never addressed the accusations made by the BBC.

