 BBC claims former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch Mike Jeffries involved in sex trafficking, FBI begins probe | Mint
Active Stocks
Tue Jan 16 2024 15:59:39
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 137.25 1.70%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 636.80 -0.52%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 485.00 -1.93%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 311.55 -1.84%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 818.90 0.81%
Business News/ News / World/  BBC claims former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch Mike Jeffries involved in sex trafficking, FBI begins probe
Back Back

BBC claims former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch Mike Jeffries involved in sex trafficking, FBI begins probe

 Livemint

The FBI is investigating allegations made by the BBC against former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO, Mike Jeffries, regarding sexual exploitation of men at events he hosted worldwide.

FBI probes BBC report on former A&F CEO's alleged sex-trafficking business. (Reuters)Premium
FBI probes BBC report on former A&F CEO's alleged sex-trafficking business. (Reuters)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) started an investigation into a BBC report that claimed the former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch (A&F) sexually exploited men at events he hosted across the globe. 

A civil lawsuit against Mike Jeffries and his British partner also claimed that they operated a sex-trafficking business, according to a report published by BBC. 

Currently, the federal investigating agency is interviewing and issuing subpoenas to potential witnesses. However, a lawyer for Jeffries refused to comment on the issue. 

Sources informed BBC that FBI agents specializing in alleged sex crimes, and federal prosecutors from the Eastern District of New York are investigating the case. 

Allegations surfaced in October in a BBC podcast series and documentary that Mike Jeffries along with his partner Matthew Smith had taken advantage of young men for sex at parties they threw in their New York homes and opulent hotels across the globe.

Speaking to BBC, eight men said they had attended these events in cities like London, Marrakesh, and Paris between 2009 and 2015. They claimed that Jeffries and Smith would either "direct" or partake in sexual relations with them.

Flight tickets and event schedules were among the documents the BBC discovered, which showed there was a well-organized scheme involving a network of recruiters and an intermediary named James Jacobson.

The 70-year-old Jacobson was located by the BBC, who stated that men attended these events "with their eyes wide open" and denied any wrongdoing.

Jacobson repeatedly offered to "do a deal," saying, "leave my name out and I'll tell you everything," when the BBC approached him at home.

A&F expressed its "appalled and disgusted" reaction to Jeffries' purported behavior to the BBC. Since then, a sizable portion of his $1 million (£792,242) annual retirement benefits have been suspended by the brand.

Jeffries has consistently refused to comment through his attorney, and Mr. Smith has never addressed the accusations made by the BBC.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 17 Jan 2024, 06:35 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App