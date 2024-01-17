BBC claims former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch Mike Jeffries involved in sex trafficking, FBI begins probe
The FBI is investigating allegations made by the BBC against former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO, Mike Jeffries, regarding sexual exploitation of men at events he hosted worldwide.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) started an investigation into a BBC report that claimed the former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch (A&F) sexually exploited men at events he hosted across the globe.
