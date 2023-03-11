BBC crisis: Gary Lineker's take on UK's migration plan spurs mounting row

BBC crisis: Gary Lineker's take on UK's migration plan spurs mounting row1 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 11:56 PM IST
The UK broadcaster had taken presenter and former England soccer captain Gary Lineker off air after the latter drew a parallel with Nazi Germany. The decision has however forced the BBC to axe much of its sports coverage on Saturday after presenters refused to work.
The British government's recently revealed plan to crack down on migrants has now triggered a massive row within the BBC. The UK broadcaster had taken presenter and former England soccer captain Gary Lineker off air after the latter drew a parallel with Nazi Germany. The decision has however forced the BBC to axe much of its sports coverage on Saturday after presenters refused to work.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×