BBC doesn't have an agenda: Broadcaster's top boss told India employees
- BBC id driven by purpose not by any agenda, BBC top boss said
BBC director-general Tim Davie on Thursday told Indian employees that the broadcaster does not have an agenda and we are driven by purpose.
"I'd like to be clear: the BBC does not have an agenda - we are driven by purpose," Davie said in an email to staff, the report said, following searches by Indian tax authorities at BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai.
That tax probe came after India reacted angrily to a documentary by the British broadcaster about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership as chief minister of the western state of Gujarat during riots in 2002.
The British government has strongly defended the BBC and its editorial freedom in Parliament after the Income-Tax department's survey operations on the UK-headquartered media corporation’s New Delhi and Mumbai offices over three days last week.
A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) junior minister responded to an urgent question raised in the House of Commons on Tuesday to say that the government cannot comment on the allegations made by the I-T department over an “ongoing investigation" but stressed that media freedom and freedom of speech are essential elements of “robust democracies".
David Rutley, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of the FCDO, pointed to a “broad and deep relationship" with India which meant the UK was able to discuss a wide range of issues in a "constructive manner".
“We stand up for the BBC. We fund the BBC. We think the BBC World Service is vital. We want the BBC to have that editorial freedom," said Rutley.
