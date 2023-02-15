BBC I-T survey to have no bearing on India-UK FTA: official

BBC I-T survey to have no bearing on India-UK FTA: official1 min read . 10:47 PM IST
- Commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal says both countries have closed as many as 13 out of 26 chapters
A senior government official on Wednesday said that the BBC row will not have any bearing on the ongoing trade negotiations with the UK.
Income tax officers began surveying BBC India’s offices in Mumbai and Delhi. The development came weeks after the BBC aired a two-part documentary on the deadly 2002 Gujarat riots, which was critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who at that time was the chief minister of the state.
“As per the UK government, BBC is an autonomous organization and the even UK government is not owning up to it," the official added.
Commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal during a press briefing informed that both countries have closed as many as 13 out of 26 chapters.
India and the UK launched negotiations for the FTA in January last year.
A spokesperson for the ministry of external affairs had on 19 January described the BBC documentary, The Modi Question, as a “propaganda piece designed to push a discredited narrative."
