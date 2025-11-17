BBC in hot water: Broadcaster apologises after repeatedly calling Princess Catherine 'Kate Middleton' on-air

The BBC has issued a formal apology after failing to use Princess Catherine’s correct title during its live coverage of Armistice Day, prompting complaints from viewers and a public rebuke from a member of Parliament.

During Saturday’s broadcast, the BBC News channel repeatedly referred to the Princess of Wales as “Kate Middleton”, a name she has not formally used since her marriage to Prince William in 2011.

The lapse sparked criticism on social media and drew scrutiny from royal watchers, many of whom described the oversight as disrespectful given the solemn nature of the occasion.

In a statement addressing the backlash, the broadcaster said, “During our coverage of memorials to commemorate Armistice Day we mistakenly referred to Catherine, Princess of Wales as Kate Middleton; these were errors during hours of live broadcasting for which we apologise. Throughout our Armistice Day coverage more broadly, we referred to Catherine by her correct title.”

The BBC’s reference to “errors” has fuelled speculation that the misnaming occurred multiple times during the programme, which was anchored by presenter Rajini Vaidyanathan. While the corporation did not specify how many complaints were lodged, officials indicated that the criticism had been “notable enough” to trigger a clarification.

Among those expressing frustration was Jim Shannon, MP for Strangford, Northern Ireland, who posted on X (formerly Twitter): “A reminder to @BBCNews to educate its broadcasters that the Princess of Wales has not been ‘Kate Middleton’ since 2011. Her correct title is Catherine, Princess of Wales. Get it right.”

The broadcast in question coincided with a remembrance service held last Tuesday, during which Princess Catherine attended a ceremony at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire. The Last Post marked the beginning of the national two-minute silence, observed across the United Kingdom in honour of fallen service personnel.

In a video message released for the occasion, the Princess said, “When we remember, we connect with service in a personal way. We learn from the courage of others, and we carry their stories forward, so they are not forgotten.

“It’s not just about the past – it’s about shaping who we become in the future. Remembrance teaches us empathy, resilience, and responsibility. And when we wear a red poppy or take a moment of silence, we are saying, ‘Thank you. We have not forgotten, and we will not forget’.”

Princess Catherine has long been regarded as one of the most disciplined and widely respected members of the Royal Family, known for her meticulous adherence to protocol and her steady presence at national events.

Her work in mental health advocacy, early childhood development and family support has earned her broad public approval, consistently placing her among the monarchy’s most popular figures. Her recent appearances have also intensified focus on her evolving role within the royal household, particularly as she increasingly represents the Crown at key state and remembrance ceremonies.

The BBC’s misstep, though not unprecedented in live broadcasting, comes at a sensitive moment for the Royal Family, whose public image remains under heightened scrutiny in the post-Elizabethan era.