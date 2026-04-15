BBC plans up to 2000 layoffs to save 10% of annual budget over next 2 years: Here's what interim DG said in staff email

The BBC has announced plans to reduce up to 2,000 jobs in an effort to cut around 10% of its annual budget, amounting to £500 million (about $677 million) over the next two years.

The decision, shared during a staff call, marks the broadcaster’s largest round of layoffs in over a decade.

"I know this creates real uncertainty, but we wanted to be open about the challenge,” AP quoted interim Director-General Rhodri Talfan Davies as saying in a staff email on Wednesday.

Davies said the cuts have been fuelled by rising inflation, financial strain on the licence fee, declining commercial income, and ongoing global economic uncertainty.

“As you know, the BBC is facing significant financial pressures, which we need to respond to with pace. Put simply, the gap between our costs and our income is growing. This is being driven by a number of factors: production inflation remains very high; our licence fee and commercial income is under pressure; and the global economy remains turbulent,” he stated.

Earlier this year, the BBC had already warned of “substantial financial pressures” and outlined a broader plan to reduce its budget by about 10% by 2029, with most of the cost-cutting expected to take place in the fiscal year beginning April 1, 2027.

According to the BBC, Davies told BBC Radio 4’s Media Show that the organisation must carefully evaluate all options, noting that a £500 million target would inevitably involve "some big and some difficult choices" that need to be approached cautiously.

He said, "For audiences, the job in hand now over the next three or four months is to work through how we make those changes without damaging the services that we know are critical to the BBC across radio and television and online.”

Matt Brittin to take over as DG next month The cuts come as former Google executive Matt Brittin is set to assume the role of director-general next month.

He will take over following the resignation of Tim Davie and head of news Deborah Turness, who stepped down after controversy over a misleading edit in a documentary related to US President Donald Trump’s January 6, 2021 speech, before his supporters stormed the US Capitol.

Trump has filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the BBC.

The BBC, widely regarded as both an iconic and frequently debated cultural institution, is funded through an annual licence fee. The fee, which recently increased to £180 (around $244), is paid by all UK households that watch live television or access BBC content.

Critics of the licence fee, including competing commercial broadcasters, have become increasingly vocal in the age of digital streaming, as many viewers no longer own television sets or follow traditional broadcast schedules.

Also Read | Trump sues BBC for $10 billion over edited Panorama broadcast of 2021 speech

The centre-left Labour government has pledged to maintain “sustainable and fair” funding for the BBC, although it has not ruled out the possibility of replacing the licence fee with an alternative funding model.

About BBC The BBC was established in 1922 as a radio broadcaster with the aim to “inform, educate and entertain.”

Today, it runs 15 national and regional television channels in the UK, multiple international channels, 10 national radio stations, and numerous local radio services. It also operates the worldwide BBC World Service and a wide range of digital platforms, including the BBC iPlayer streaming service.