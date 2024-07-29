Indian Embassy urges caution for nationals travelling to Lebanon. Here is why

Updated29 Jul 2024, 01:47 PM IST
Indian Embassy in Lebanon advised India nationals exercise caution while traveillng in the war-torn country. 

An Israeli drone strike killed two people and wounded three more in southern Lebanon on Monday, the Lebanese civil defence said, as Lebanon braced for Israeli retaliation following a rocket strike that killed 12 teenagers and children at the weekend.

Late on Sunday, Israel's security cabinet authorized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to decide on the "manner and timing" of a response to the rocket strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Israel and the United States blamed Lebanon's Hezbollah for Saturday's strike. The Iran-backed group has denied any role.

The incident in which a missile hit a sports field in the Golan Heights, has risked tipping the fragile standoff into a more serious escalation, drawing international calls on both sides to show restraint.

There was no immediate indication of what action Israel may take but the country's largest newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth quoted unnamed officials as saying the response would be "limited but significant".

The report said options for retaliation ranged from a limited but "photogenic" attack on infrastructure including bridges, power plants and ports, to hitting Hezbollah weapons depots or targeting high-level Hezbollah commanders.

Monday's Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon wounded three people including an infant, an official in the Lebanese civil defence told Reuters. The rescue service did not say whether the dead were fighters or civilians.

The Israeli military said its air defences downed a drone which crossed from Lebanon into the area of Western Galilee on Monday.

Flights at Beirut's international airport have been cancelled or delayed as airlines responded to the possibility of an Israeli response.

First Published:29 Jul 2024, 01:47 PM IST
