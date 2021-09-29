This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >News >World >Beach, shopping or spa destination for foreign holiday? Survey reveals preferences
Beach, shopping or spa destination for foreign holiday? Survey reveals preferences
2 min read.02:04 PM ISTPTI
About 67% respondents said they would want to go to places that are with easy COVID policies and defined protocols to avoid unnecessary hassles
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Most Indian millennials are keen on taking an international holiday but are cautious about COVID restrictions and better connectivity during the process of selecting these overseas destinations, says a report.
Most Indian millennials are keen on taking an international holiday but are cautious about COVID restrictions and better connectivity during the process of selecting these overseas destinations, says a report.
According to BOTT (Business of Travel Trade) Travel Sentiment Tracker, around 73 per cent millennial travellers would prefer overseas destinations with fewer COVID cases.
Millennials, also known as Generation Y, are generally considered to be those born during the 1980s to mid-1990s.
Millennials, also known as Generation Y, are generally considered to be those born during the 1980s to mid-1990s.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
About 67% respondents said they would want to go to places that are with easy COVID policies and defined protocols to avoid unnecessary hassles while planning their holiday in the ensuing holiday season, the report said.
About 67% respondents said they would want to go to places that are with easy COVID policies and defined protocols to avoid unnecessary hassles while planning their holiday in the ensuing holiday season, the report said.
The report by BOTT Travel Sentiment Tracker is based on a survey done with over 7,800 millennial travellers across the country for over a period of five weeks during August and September 2021.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The report by BOTT Travel Sentiment Tracker is based on a survey done with over 7,800 millennial travellers across the country for over a period of five weeks during August and September 2021.
The report further revealed that 61 per cent of millennials would look for better connectivity while selecting international travel destinations and 27 per cent would prefer short-haul destinations.
The report further revealed that 61 per cent of millennials would look for better connectivity while selecting international travel destinations and 27 per cent would prefer short-haul destinations.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The findings reflect the pent up travel demand among the Indian millennial travellers. We have started receiving queries for international holidays for the upcoming holiday season but travellers are cautious about Covid restrictions and better connectivity during the process of selecting these overseas destinations," Outbound Tour Operators Association of India (OTOAI) president Riaz Munshi said.
"The findings reflect the pent up travel demand among the Indian millennial travellers. We have started receiving queries for international holidays for the upcoming holiday season but travellers are cautious about Covid restrictions and better connectivity during the process of selecting these overseas destinations," Outbound Tour Operators Association of India (OTOAI) president Riaz Munshi said.
According to the report, 83 per cent millennials would prefer beach destinations for their next holidays followed by wellness and spa destinations and staycation at hotels and resorts at 65 per cent and 53 per cent, respectively.
According to the report, 83 per cent millennials would prefer beach destinations for their next holidays followed by wellness and spa destinations and staycation at hotels and resorts at 65 per cent and 53 per cent, respectively.