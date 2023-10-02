‘Beard tied with gloves, UK nurses left him in urine’: Sikh patient leaves note on his deathbed
In a distressing incident of ‘institutional racism’ in the UK, nurses tied a Sikh patient's beard with plastic gloves, leaving him in his own urine and offering him food that he could not eat for religious reasons
In a distressing incident of "institutional racism" in the UK, nurses tied a Sikh patient's beard with plastic gloves, leaving him in his own urine and offering him food that he could not eat for religious reasons, the PTI reported Monday citing a report in The Independent.