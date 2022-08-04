Meanwhile, the European natural gas prices advanced for a second day as traders seek clarity on supplies from Russia and the pace of demand destruction in the region, according to Bloomberg report. Notably, Russia cut exports to Europe to multiyear lows this summer, supplying less than a third of normal volumes, while there is no clarity on further moves, the report stated. It is important to note that the curbs have driven prices to their highest since early March, during the first weeks of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine while soaring energy bills have fanned inflation, threatening to tip parts of the continent into recession, as nations rush to stockpile gas ahead of the winter months, the report said.