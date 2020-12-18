Beatles legend Paul McCartney vows to get vaccinated, says it will get us out

The Beatles legend and Britain’s greatest living songwriter Paul McCartney , 78, vowed to be among the first global superstars to be vaccinated giving Britain's COVID-19 vaccine rollout a big shot in the arm.

In an exclusive interview to The Sun newspaper on Friday, McCartney said, “The vaccine will get us out of this. I think we’ll come through it, I know we’ll come through, and it’s great news about the vaccine. I’ll have it as soon as I’m allowed."

Polls show eight per cent of Brits do not want the jab — but 76 per cent say they are keen to have it. Almost 138,000 people had it in the first week — with 25 million sets to have it by Easter, The Sun reported.

McCartney is among the third tier of people eligible to receive the jab alongside other over-75s, and said he believed the vaccine offers Britain a way out from the doom and gloom of the COVID pandemic.

“I mean it’s going to be very difficult for a while yet, because you can’t just lock down a whole country unless you’re China. We can’t have that kind of lack of freedom, we’re all brought up to enjoy this great freedom that we have in a democracy," he adds.

Noting that he is eager to be back on stage, MacCartney said, “I was talking to a mate of mine who is a musician and he said to me, ‘When do you think we’ll get back?’ And I said, ‘You mean on the road and stuff? I said, ‘I don’t know, maybe next year?’

“And he said, ‘No, two years’. And he’s not a sort of downer this guy, he’s very positive but he really didn’t think we could pull it together any sooner, so we’ll see."

Meanwhile, speaking of Glastonbury Festival being canceled this year, he added, people have started to find ways with Zoom and with socially distanced things. But for a thing like Glastonbury where you’ve got over 100,000 people packed into a field, that’s a super-spreader you know.

A lad from Liverpool who wrote and performed some of the best-loved songs the world has ever known, McCartney led a cultural revolution in the "Swinging Sixties" that shook - and sometimes overturned - the assumptions of societies across the world.

(With inputs from agencies)

