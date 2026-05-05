‘Because of their work ethic’: Emaar Properties founder Mohamed Alabbar on why he prefers hiring Indians

Mohamed Alabbar, the Founder and Managing Director of Emaar Properties, one of the largest property developers in the Middle East and globally, has said he likes to hire Indians because of their work ethic. Speaking at the ongoing Make it in the Emirates Summit in Abu Dhabi, Alabbar said he believes in hard work.

Importance of hard work According to Alabbar, hard work is not only about long hours but also about studying every opportunity, knowing when to take risks, bringing the right people into the business, and closely monitoring execution.

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On hiring Indians “There’s a saying, hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard, and this is why I like to hire Indians, because they answer the phone even at one o’clock in the morning,” Alabbar was quoted as saying by Gulf News.

Dubai-based Emaar Properties, which was founded in 1997 by Alabbar and has developed key projects like Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, and the iconic Burj Khalifa, has over 8,000 employees, mostly in the Middle East.

India is the future of the world Speaking to Bloomberg, Alabbar said he was confident about India as a market.

“Last week, I spent two weeks in Mumbai. India is mind-blowing. India is the future of the world; that is what I can tell you. We are so ignorant [about India] that is why I am inviting my board for next board meeting to be in India to see the incredible India story,” he said.

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Also Read | Fall in Dubai home prices could be an investment opportunity

On US-Iran war's impact Alabbar also spoke about the ongoing crisis in the Middle East due to the US-Iran war and said that companies in the region have become resilient due to past crises, including the 2008 financial crisis and COVID-19.

Also Read | Emerging Assets Drop as Middle East Flareup Weighs on Sentiment

“There was hard lesson for everyone. We had some hard lessons during the COVID pandemic as well as other crises,” Alabbar said.

“When you learn from 2008 and from COVID, you have to build an agile and resilient business that can handle these circumstances,” he added.

Expressing confidence that the region would bounce back within months, Alabbar credited the resilience to the UAE’s leadership.

“What happened recently was not expected, and our country showed its steadfastness and the resilience of its planning under the directives of our leadership, so we managed to successfully survive,” he said.

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Key Takeaways The importance of resilience and agility in business, especially in the face of crises like COVID-19 and the 2008 financial crisis.

A strong work ethic is essential for business success, and cultural work habits can significantly impact hiring decisions.

India is seen as a rising powerhouse in the global market, as emphasized by Alabbar's recent experiences and plans to engage more with Indian markets.

About the Author Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More ✕ Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts.

Bobins has also done extensive reporting on environmental issues, climate change, and sustainability, focusing on solutions and people working to make the planet a better place to live.

In 2018, Bobins was awarded by Times Internet for the impact of his story on Delhi tree cuttings. Bobins also loves telling the stories of Indian startups and the journey of their founders.

Total Years of Experience: 14

Years of experience at LM: Bobins has been a part of Live Mint since February 2026

Interests: When he is not tracking conflicts, Bobins loves to cook, travel across India, click photos, and watch documentaries on history. Past Experience: Before joining Live Mint, Bobins worked with The Indian Express, where he led the Global Breaking News coverage, Indiatimes, where he led the news team, covering everything trending, ANI, where the focus of his coverage was South Asia, and NBS News.

Current Role: Bobins is currently working as an Assistant Editor at Live Mint.