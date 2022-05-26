A Singapore brewery is taking beer-making to a new level by turning urine and sewage into alcoholic beverages. It is currently advertised as the greenest beer.

NewBrew is made out of a liquid that is recycled from sewage, filtered, and pumped into Singapore's water supply, a BBC report said. The key ingredient is NeWater, a purified liquid made of sewage that’s been around for almost 20 years. NeWater goes through stringent tests, several rounds of filtration, making it safe to drink.

Singapore's water agency has launched the drink, which is available in shops and bars, to raise awareness of the country's water scarcity issues and the innovative solutions it's come up with to solve those problems.

NeWater: Turning urine into beer in Singapore Foto: Pedro Herdoiza Crespo Singapore's water agency came up with the drink to raise awareness of its scarcity issues. https://t.co/OF4myqoUDO — Pedro Redmont Herdoiza Crespo (@PedroRedmont) May 26, 2022