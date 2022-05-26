Beer from urine! But, would you dare to drink it?1 min read . 04:32 PM IST
- NewBrew beer is made out of a liquid that is recycled from sewage, filtered, and pumped into Singapore's water supply
A Singapore brewery is taking beer-making to a new level by turning urine and sewage into alcoholic beverages. It is currently advertised as the greenest beer.
NewBrew is made out of a liquid that is recycled from sewage, filtered, and pumped into Singapore's water supply, a BBC report said. The key ingredient is NeWater, a purified liquid made of sewage that’s been around for almost 20 years. NeWater goes through stringent tests, several rounds of filtration, making it safe to drink.
Singapore's water agency has launched the drink, which is available in shops and bars, to raise awareness of the country's water scarcity issues and the innovative solutions it's come up with to solve those problems.
