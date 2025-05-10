‘Befitting reply’: India strikes back with precision, targeted Sialkot aviation base in Pakistan

The Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Defence held a briefing on Saturday on Operation Sindoor where Col Sofiya Qureshi informed that the Pakistani army is continuously attacking the Western borders.

Pakistan launched a high-speed missile in Punjab, said Col Sofiya Qureshi, adding, “Pakistan attacked medical facilities in Srinagar, Avantipura and Udhampur.”

In the press briefing, Col Qureshi said, “Pakistani army is continuously attacking the western borders; it has used drones, long-range weapons, loitering munitions and fighter jets to attack India's military sites... India neutralised many dangers, but Pakistan tried to infiltrate via Air at more than 26 places, and they damaged our equipment and personnel at air force bases in Udhampur, Bhuj, Pathankot, and Bathinda. They used high-speed missiles at 1:40 am to target Punjab's air base…”

“As a condemnable and unprofessional act, Pakistan targeted hospitals and school premises at air bases at Srinagar, Awantipur and Udhampur. This once again revealed their irresponsible tendency of attacking civil infrastructure,” Col Qureshi noted.

Places that India has targeted in Pakistan “A befitting reply has been given to Pakistani actions. India has retaliated and the places targeted in Pakistan—Rafiqi, Murid, Chaklala, and others—have been struck. The Sialkot aviation base was hit with precision strikes,” said Col Sofiya Qureshi.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, “I have said on numerous earlier occasions, that it is Pakistani actions that have constituted provocations and escalations. In response, India has defended and reacted in a responsible and measured fashion to these provocations and escalations by the Pakistani side.”

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that earlier this morning, Pakistan shelled the town of Rajouri, killing the Additional District Development Commissioner Raj Kumar Thapa adding to the civilian casualties and the damage in that state.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief on the demise of J&K Administration Services officer Raj Kumar Thappa. The J-K CM offered his condolences to Thappa who lost his life after his home was targeted due to shelling from Pakistan in Rajouri.

Meanwhile, India launched the retaliatory strikes immediately after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across India on Saturday, the sources told ANI. Intermittent firing is still going on at several places along the Line of Control (LoC). At least four airbases in Pakistan were hit by Indian strikes in the early hours of Saturday, top government sources said, as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate.

Ministry of Defence says… Ministry of Defence said in a post on X, “Pakistan continued its hostilities on 10 May 2025 by targeting places of worship like the famous Shambhu Temple and residential areas in Jammu. Multiple armed drones have been sent through the night, endangering civilians and religious sites. The Indian Armed Forces remain vigilant and are committed to defending the sovereignty of the nation.”

The Indian Armed Forces are maintaining a high state of alert, and all such aerial threats are being tracked and engaged using counter-drone systems. The situation is under close and constant watch & prompt action is being taken wherever necessary.