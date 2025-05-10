‘Befitting reply’: India strikes back with precision, targeted Sialkot aviation base in Pakistan

The Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Defence held a briefing on Saturday on Operation Sindoor where Col Sofiya Qureshi informed that the Pakistani army is continuously attacking the Western borders.

In the press briefing, Col Qureshi said, “Pakistani army is continuously attacking the western borders; it has used drones, long-range weapons, loitering munitions and fighter jets to attack India's military sites... India neutralised many dangers, but Pakistan tried to infiltrate via Air at more than 26 places, and they damaged our equipment and personnel at air force bases in Udhampur, Bhuj, Pathankot, and Bathinda. They used high-speed missiles at 1:40 am to target Punjab's air base…”