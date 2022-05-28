Before Ankiti Bose, another Zilingo employee expressed fear of ‘threats’2 min read . 03:48 PM IST
Ankiti Bose said on May 27 that she had received an accelerated protective order from the Singapore courts against a Twitter user.
Ankiti Bose, co-founder of Singapore-based commerce business Zilingo, claims that her images, chats, documents, and other personal information were inappropriately accessed and leaked without her permission. The startup sacked the 30-year-old entrepreneur on March 31 after receiving "complaints of major financial irregularities."
Bose announced on May 27 that she had obtained an expedited protective order against a twitter user from the Singapore courts. Her statement did not name the user.
“The last 7 days have been extraordinarily difficult. In addition to the dispute playing out publicly (which ought to have been kept private as originally intended), the media and social media attention around Zilingo and myself have made it impossible to actually focus on what is important," she said.
“My apps are filled with hate messages and unfounded negative press, and I cannot even bear to unlock my phone without choking up. I have never experienced hate and threats of violence at this scale before."
Before Ankiti Bose, another Zilingo employee raised concern about "more threats."
Naushaba Salahuddin, the head of Communications and Public Relations at the startup, resigned after having been suspended for questioning her employer's media statements in the aftermath of CEO Ankiti Bose's suspension for financial irregularities at the fashion e-commerce platform.
Salahuddin announced her resignation on LinkedIn five days ago, just days after Bose was removed from her role at the startup - following an investigation into business activities.
“As I possibly risk facing more threats and discredit for expressing dissent and for this post, I can walk away knowing that I gave this company my all. It has been one of my biggest learning curves, and I have met some of the best people who I am now proud to call my closest friends. I am immensely grateful and humbled by all the support and kindness I got, especially from my industry contacts, during this tumultuous time in my career," Salahuddin wrote.
Zilingo is supported by Sequoia Capital India and Southeast Asia, Temasek, German investment firm Burda, and Belgian family office Sofina, among others, and is valued at over $800 million. A whistleblower complaint alleging financial impropriety under Bose's leadership triggered the Zilingo leadership crisis.
