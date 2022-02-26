Covid-19: Even as third wave of coronavirus wanes in the country, more and more health experts are advocating for third dose of Covid vaccine for everyone.

Currently, India is administering booster dose to health and frontline workers along with those above 60 years of age with co-morbidities.

The Hindustan Times reported that Vellore-based virologist Dr T Jacob John said booster doses should be rolled out for everyone, more so for people who are immunocompromised and at higher risk of contracting the infection and developing a serious disease.

He said nobody knows what’s in store for the people in the next few months. While the daily cases have slowed down, he added, the country is still recording anywhere between 10,000 to 20,000 new cases.

"Booster shots will play a role in slowing down the further spread and building better immunity. There is no point in holding back the vaccine when we have it, and many doses are at the risk of expiry," he told HT.

Dr Naveen Thacker, another vaccination expert, said the decision to roll out boosters cannot be taken based on the availability of excess doses.

“But if high coverage of the first two doses has been achieved, the next susceptible population should definitely get the benefit of the third doses," he said.

However, some experts believe that due to Omicron-triggered third wave, more and more people have developed immunity against the virus.

“Studies have shown that Omicron was extremely immunogenic and the infection triggered a much higher level of antibody response. In such a scenario, a third dose is completely unnecessary," said epidemiologist Dr Jayaprakash Muliyal, who is also a member of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI).

“There may be a requirement for a newer vaccine, depending on how the profile of virus changes in the days to come, but for the time being we are safe," he said.

India on Saturday reported 11,499 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours with positivity little over 1%.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.