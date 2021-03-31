Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Behind Biden’s big plans: Belief that government can drive growth

Behind Biden’s big plans: Belief that government can drive growth

US President Joe Biden.
14 min read . 01:21 PM IST JACOB M. SCHLESINGER, The Wall Street Journal

  • Multitrillion-dollar spending program would reverse Reagan-era tacit understanding that public sector is less efficient than the private in allocating resources

President Biden envisions long-term federal spending claiming its biggest share of the American economy in decades. He wants to pay for that program in part by charging the highest-earning Americans the biggest tax rates they’ve faced in years.

The Biden economic team’s ambitions go beyond size to scope. The centerpiece of their program—a multitrillion-dollar proposal to be rolled out starting Wednesday, less than a month after a $1.9 trillion stimulus—seeks to give Washington a new commercial role in matters ranging from charging stations for electric vehicles to child care, and more responsibility for underwriting education, incomes and higher-paying jobs.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Farm laws: Supreme Court-appointed committee submits report

1 min read . 02:00 PM IST

Former PM H D Devegowda and his wife test positive for Covid-19

1 min read . 01:20 PM IST

Russia registers world's 1st Covid vaccine Carnivac-Cov for animals

1 min read . 01:20 PM IST

Delhi: People flout Covid-19 norms at Ghazipur market. Watch video

1 min read . 01:03 PM IST

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.