‘Behind our backs…’: Putin lashes out at Ukraine, its western allies amid war
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine nears the one year mark, President Vladimir Putin vowed to continue its offensive and accusing its Western opponents of underhanded tactics.
Russian President Vladimir Putin lashed out at Ukraine and its Western allies on Tuesday, accusing its opponent of underhanded tactics. In major speech to Russia's two houses of parliament he also asserted that the other country had all the financial resources necessary to guarantee national security and development despite Western economic sanctions.
