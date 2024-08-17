Behind Ukraine’s Russia invasion: Secrecy, speed and electronic jamming
Isabel Coles , Michael R. Gordon , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 17 Aug 2024, 09:59 AM IST
SummaryUkrainians have embarrassed Vladimir Putin by becoming the first foreign military force to occupy Russian territory since World War II.
PYSARIVKA, Ukraine—Six days after Ukrainian forces swept through the Russian border town of Sudzha in a lightning advance, a Ukrainian platoon carrying out a mopping-up operation stumbled upon a dozen Russian soldiers hiding in a butter factory.
