Beijing city tightens COVID-19 curbs ahead of New Year, parliament meeting

Beijing city tightens COVID-19 curbs ahead of New Year, parliament meeting1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2021, 04:54 PM IST
People entering the capital from those areas will need to undergo a 14-day health observation period after arrival, a spokesman of Beijing city government said
Beijing city will require people arriving from low-risk areas in China between Jan. 28 and March 15 to show negative COVID-19 test results, tightening curbs ahead of the Lunar New Year and the annual parliament meeting.
People entering the capital from those areas will need to undergo a 14-day health observation period after arrival, Xu Hejian, spokesman of the Beijing city government, said on Wednesday.
COVID-19 tests will also be performed on the seventh and 14th day of their arrival, he told reporters.
The tighter measures come ahead of the Lunar New Year peak travel season kicking off on Thursday, and before China's annual parliamentary meeting starting on March 5.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
