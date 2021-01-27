Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Beijing city tightens COVID-19 curbs ahead of New Year, parliament meeting
Photo: AFP

Beijing city tightens COVID-19 curbs ahead of New Year, parliament meeting

1 min read . 04:54 PM IST Reuters

People entering the capital from those areas will need to undergo a 14-day health observation period after arrival, a spokesman of Beijing city government said

Beijing city will require people arriving from low-risk areas in China between Jan. 28 and March 15 to show negative COVID-19 test results, tightening curbs ahead of the Lunar New Year and the annual parliament meeting.

Beijing city will require people arriving from low-risk areas in China between Jan. 28 and March 15 to show negative COVID-19 test results, tightening curbs ahead of the Lunar New Year and the annual parliament meeting.

People entering the capital from those areas will need to undergo a 14-day health observation period after arrival, Xu Hejian, spokesman of the Beijing city government, said on Wednesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Bird flu confirmed in Solapur, Pune, Nashik and 5 other districts in Maharashtra

1 min read . 06:36 PM IST

Private placement of debt issuance hits all-time high of 7.77tn in 2020: Report

2 min read . 06:34 PM IST

Zydus Cadila’s vaccine shows immune response in animals against covid-19

1 min read . 06:34 PM IST

Delhi records single-day rise of 96 Covid-19 cases, lowest in over nine months

1 min read . 06:36 PM IST

People entering the capital from those areas will need to undergo a 14-day health observation period after arrival, Xu Hejian, spokesman of the Beijing city government, said on Wednesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Bird flu confirmed in Solapur, Pune, Nashik and 5 other districts in Maharashtra

1 min read . 06:36 PM IST

Private placement of debt issuance hits all-time high of 7.77tn in 2020: Report

2 min read . 06:34 PM IST

Zydus Cadila’s vaccine shows immune response in animals against covid-19

1 min read . 06:34 PM IST

Delhi records single-day rise of 96 Covid-19 cases, lowest in over nine months

1 min read . 06:36 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

COVID-19 tests will also be performed on the seventh and 14th day of their arrival, he told reporters.

The tighter measures come ahead of the Lunar New Year peak travel season kicking off on Thursday, and before China's annual parliamentary meeting starting on March 5.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.