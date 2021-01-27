Beijing city tightens COVID-19 curbs ahead of New Year, parliament meeting

People entering the capital from those areas will need to undergo a 14-day health observation period after arrival, a spokesman of Beijing city government said

Beijing city will require people arriving from low-risk areas in China between Jan. 28 and March 15 to show negative COVID-19 test results, tightening curbs ahead of the Lunar New Year and the annual parliament meeting.

COVID-19 tests will also be performed on the seventh and 14th day of their arrival, he told reporters.

The tighter measures come ahead of the Lunar New Year peak travel season kicking off on Thursday, and before China's annual parliamentary meeting starting on March 5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

