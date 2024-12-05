Beijing has picked off Taiwan’s remaining allies. Taiwan is fighting back.

Palau, the site of fierce combat between the U.S. and Japan during World War II, was administered by the U.S. after the war and gained independence in 1994. Along with the Marshall Islands and the Federated States of Micronesia, Palau has a wide-ranging arrangement with the U.S. known as a compact. Under such an arrangement, the U.S. provides those countries with a combined $7.1 billion in aid over the next two decades.