Beijing hospital fire kills 21. ‘some jumped off windows,’ say eyewitness

A fire that broke out at Beijing's Changfeng Hospital resulted in the death of 21 people, according to the Beijing Daily.
The incident occurred in the east wing of Changfeng Hospital at around 12:57 p.m. and was extinguished at 13:33 p.m. after an emergency team responded to the scene. Of the 71 individuals evacuated and transferred for treatment, 21 died as of 6 p.m.
"It's tragic. I can see the accident from the window of my house. A lot of people were standing on the air conditioning unit at noon, and some even jumped off," said a Weibo netizen.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated, as hospital fires are uncommon in China.
