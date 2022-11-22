Beijing mandates Covid report within 48 hours for entry into public places2 min read . Updated: 22 Nov 2022, 05:41 PM IST
- Amid tight measures against Covid-19, the second-largest economy in the world continues to be in uncertainty
The Covid-19 graph of China seems nowhere near control despite its Zero Covid policy as the capital city, Beijing has reported 634 cases till 3:00 PM on Tuesday, deputy director of the city's municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Liu Xiaofeng informed in a press briefing. A government spokesperson also informed about the new rules for entry into public places in Beijing.