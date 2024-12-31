Beijing pushes to use China-made chips in its EVs
Liza Lin , Raffaele Huang , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 31 Dec 2024, 05:10 PM IST
SummaryChina wants the chips inside EVs to be Chinese-made, while the U.S. is objecting to the country’s push for self-sufficiency in the $80 billion business.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
SINGAPORE—China isn’t satisfied with becoming the world’s dominant maker of electric vehicles. It wants the chips inside to be Chinese-made too.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less