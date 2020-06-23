Home >News >world >Beijing says mass testing for COVID-19 to enter 'fast track'
Corona virus testing taking place in china. (AFP)

Beijing says mass testing for COVID-19 to enter 'fast track'

1 min read . Updated: 23 Jun 2020, 04:46 PM IST Reuters

  • Beijing can now administer over 300,000 nucleic acid tests per day as compared to 40,000 in March
  • 2.95 million COVID-19 samples for testing taken between June 12 and 22

Beijing's mass testing for the new coronavirus will soon enter a "fast track" as the city's testing capacity expands, a senior municipal health official said on Tuesday.

Beijing can now administer more than 300,000 nucleic acid tests per day compared to 40,000 in March, Zhang Hua, deputy director at the Beijing Municipal Health Commission, told reporters.

Beijing had taken samples from 2.95 million people between June 12 and June 22, Zhang said.

