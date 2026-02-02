'We firmly oppose...': Beijing slams Grammy Award for Dalai Lama as ‘anti-China political manipulation’

China has expressed strong displeasure over conferring the Dalai Lama with a Grammy Award, calling it a tool for “anti-China political manipulation”. The 90-year-old Tibetan Buddhist spiritual leader received the award on Sunday for his book, “Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.”

The Dalai Lama said he accepted the award with “gratitude and humility”. In a statement posted on his website, he added that he viewed the honour as “a recognition of our shared universal responsibility”.

The 90-year-old has remained in exile from Tibet since 1959 and is viewed by Beijing as a rebel and separatist.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said: “It is well known that the 14th Dalai Lama is not merely a religious figure but a political exile engaged in anti-China separatist activities under the guise of religion.”

“We firmly oppose the relevant party using the award as a tool for anti-China political manipulation,” he added.

Life in exile and Tibet autonomy stance The spiritual leader has been based in Dharamshala, India, since fleeing China after a crackdown by Chinese forces on an uprising that threatened his safety. Over the years, he has advocated for greater autonomy for Tibet, a position Beijing rejects, insisting the region is an inseparable part of China.

Succession plan adds to tensions In 2025, the Dalai Lama reaffirmed his intention to appoint a successor, a move that further strained ties with China.

According to Tibetan Buddhist beliefs, the Dalai Lama is reborn after death, a sacred process rooted in spiritual tradition rather than political authority.

He has previously said his reincarnation would take place in the “free world”, meaning outside atheist and communist China — a claim that Beijing has firmly rejected.

