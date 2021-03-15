Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Beijing smothered by hazardous yellow smog

Beijing smothered by hazardous yellow smog

Residents make their way through a sandstorm in Beijing, Monday, March 15, 2021. The sandstorm brought a tinted haze to Beijing's skies and sent air quality indices soaring on Monday. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
1 min read . 09:24 AM IST AFP

The poor air quality was due to a sandstorm from northern Mongolia, carried south by the wind and reducing visibility in Beijing to less than 1,000 metres (3,300 feet)

Beijing was cloaked by a thick yellow smog on Monday with pollution surging to hazardous levels as a sandstorm swept across China's capital.

Beijing was cloaked by a thick yellow smog on Monday with pollution surging to hazardous levels as a sandstorm swept across China's capital.

City residents used goggles, masks and hair nets to protect themselves from the choking air, with landmarks including the Forbidden City and the distinctive headquarters of state broadcaster CCTV partly obscured behind an apocalyptic-looking pall of smog.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Ghazipur border reopens, traffic movement allowed from Delhi to UP

1 min read . 09:25 AM IST

Barring Assam, BJP will lose polls in 4 other states: Sharad Pawar

1 min read . 08:56 AM IST

Research team locates 24 bat coronaviruses in southwestern China

1 min read . 08:25 AM IST

India to propose cryptocurrency ban, penalising miners, traders

3 min read . 08:02 AM IST

City residents used goggles, masks and hair nets to protect themselves from the choking air, with landmarks including the Forbidden City and the distinctive headquarters of state broadcaster CCTV partly obscured behind an apocalyptic-looking pall of smog.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Ghazipur border reopens, traffic movement allowed from Delhi to UP

1 min read . 09:25 AM IST

Barring Assam, BJP will lose polls in 4 other states: Sharad Pawar

1 min read . 08:56 AM IST

Research team locates 24 bat coronaviruses in southwestern China

1 min read . 08:25 AM IST

India to propose cryptocurrency ban, penalising miners, traders

3 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | How India tightened the noose around OTT

The city government ordered all schools to cancel outside sport and events and advised those with respiratory diseases to stay inside.

The poor air quality was due to a sandstorm from northern Mongolia, carried south by the wind and reducing visibility in Beijing to less than 1,000 metres (3,300 feet), state media reported.

Discussion of the orange haze lit up online discussions -- with more than 54 million views on social media platform Weibo by Monday morning. Some users said the air was reminiscent of the apocalyptic science fiction film "Interstellar."

"This orange red sandstorm makes it looks like the end of the world," said one Weibo user.

Pollution in the city was at "hazardous" levels, according to air quality monitoring website Aqicn.

TRENDING STORIES See All

It said levels of PM 10 large particulate matter were nearly 20 times the World Health Organization's recommended daily maximum exposure.

Smaller PM 2.5 particles, which seep deep into human lungs and cause respiratory illnesses, were also at a hazardous level of 567 on Monday -- more than 20 times the WHO recommended daily limit.

China cut its national average level of airborne PM 2.5 dramatically between 2015 and 2019 and the government has announced an ambitious target to reach carbon neutrality by 2060.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.