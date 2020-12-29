Beijing struggling to gain trust in its vaccines

“The key thing I am looking out for is if they come in with offers for a vaccine in exchange for a countries’ commitment to using Huawei 5G telecommunication lines, or to allowing China to invest in key sectors," said Guajardo. “Given that they have a history of this behavior, it wouldn’t surprise me if they did it again."China has made a global effort to reassure governments and populations about the efficacy and safety of its vaccines. In October, a group of ambassadors and diplomats representing 50 African countries toured a Sinopharm Group Co. facility amid a publicity blitz touting China’s promise to deliver vaccines to Africa. “When the coronavirus vaccine completes research and is put into use, we are willing to prioritize benefiting African countries," said Liu Jingzhen, chairman of Sinopharm.In response to questions from Bloomberg, China’s Foreign Ministry said Chinese companies developing vaccines strictly comply with the law and clinical trials in the first two phases showed the shots were safe and effective. The Chinese government has administered more than one million emergency vaccine doses since July, it said, and “we have haven’t found any serious adverse reactions."'China has always attached great importance to the safety and efficacy of vaccines," the Foreign Ministry said in the statement on Dec. 22.