The Chinese government is planning to impose sanctions on Raytheon Technologies Corporation's Gregory Hayes and Boeing Defense, Space, and Security's Ted Colbert
The US State Department had on 2 September approved an of military equipment sale deal to Taiwan, orchestrated by Raytheon Technologies Corporation and Boeing Defense, Space, and Security. Following this move, the Chinese Government is planning to impose sanctions on the Chief Operating Officers (CEOs) of both company.
The Chinese government is planning to impose sanctions on Raytheon Technologies Corporation's Gregory Hayes and Boeing Defense, Space, and Security's Ted Colbert following their arms sale to Taiwan.
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had on 2 August visited Taiwan, much to China public opposition of the same.
China-Taiwan controversy
Beijing considers the self-ruled island of Taiwan a wayward province it has vowed to bring under control, by force if necessary.
Taiwan rejects China's sovereignty claims, saying only its people can decide their future, and vows to defend itself if attacked.
Arms sale to Taiwan
The US companies, Boeing Defense and Raytheon, have received Washington's approval for arms and military equipment sale to Taiwan. The sale includes 60 anti-ship missiles and 100 air-to-air missiles, of which the respective principal contractors are Boeing Defense, a division of Boeing, and Raytheon.
China imposing sanctions on US CEOs
China's foreign ministry spokesperson confirmed that Beijing is mulling imposing the sanctions. Colbert and Hayes will be sanctioned "in order to protect China's sovereignty and security interests" said foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning citing "their involvement in these arms sales".
Mao did not elaborate on what the sanctions would entail or on how they would be enforced.
"The Chinese side once again urges the US government and relevant entities to...stop selling arms to Taiwan and US-Taiwan military contacts."
Nancy Pelosi visit to Taiwan
US House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi had visited Taiwan in August this year. Pelosi was the highest-ranking US official to visit the self-governing island in 25 years. Notably, China claims Taiwan as its territory and opposes it having its own engagements with foreign governments.
After Pelosi's controversial visit to Taiwan, China has imposed a sanction on her. Beijing cited that her visit disregarded China’s concerns and resolute opposition to her visit to the self-ruled island.
China's aggressive measures on Taiwan
Later, China dispatched navy ships and warplanes and launched missiles into the Taiwan Strait in response to the visit this week by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, which China considers its own territory.
In the garb of military drills, China continued attacking parts of China following Pelosi's visit.
US approves arms sale to Taiwan
The Pentagon announced the package in the wake of China's aggressive military drills around Taiwan following a visit last month by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the highest-ranking U.S. official to travel to Taipei in years.
China has previously sanctioned Raytheon, Boeing Defense, and unspecified individuals involved in arms sales to Taiwan.
Friday's announcement marks the first time Beijing identified and imposed sanctions against individuals from these companies.
Friday's announcement marks the first time Beijing identified and imposed sanctions against individuals from these companies.