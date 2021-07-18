Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Beijing-based vet, who was confirmed as China's first human infection case with Monkey B virus dies: Report

Beijing-based vet, who was confirmed as China's first human infection case with Monkey B virus dies: Report

Premium
The vet sought treatment in several hospitals and eventually died on May 27
1 min read . 06:31 PM IST ANI

  • The 53-year-old male vet, who works for an institution researching on non-human primates, showed early-onset symptoms of nausea and vomiting, a month after he dissected two dead monkeys in early March, reported Global Times citing the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention

China has reported the first human infection death with Monkey B Virus (BV), confirmed a Beijing-based vet on Saturday.

China has reported the first human infection death with Monkey B Virus (BV), confirmed a Beijing-based vet on Saturday.

The 53-year-old male vet, who works for an institution researching on non-human primates, showed early-onset symptoms of nausea and vomiting, a month after he dissected two dead monkeys in early March, reported Global Times citing the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The 53-year-old male vet, who works for an institution researching on non-human primates, showed early-onset symptoms of nausea and vomiting, a month after he dissected two dead monkeys in early March, reported Global Times citing the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Meanwhile, his family members are reportedly safe from the virus.

The vet sought treatment in several hospitals and eventually died on May 27, said the journal.

It further stated that there were no fatal or even clinically evident BV infections in China before, thus the vet's case marks the first human infection case with BV identified in China.

Researchers have collected the cerebrospinal fluid of the veterinarian in April and identified him as positive for BV, yet samples of his close contacts suggested negative results for the virus, reported Global Times.

The publication further reported that the virus, initially isolated in 1932, is an alphaherpesvirus enzootic in macaques of the genus Macaca. It can be transmitted via direct contact and exchange of bodily secretions and has a fatality rate of 70 per cent to 80 per cent.

The journal suggested that BV in monkeys might pose a potential threat to occupational workers. It is necessary to eliminate BV during the development of specific pathogen-free rhesus colonies and to strengthen surveillance in laboratory macaques and occupational workers in China.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!