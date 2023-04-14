Home / News / World /  ‘Being a Royal is his USP…,’ Diana's butler claims Prince Harry planning ‘another assault’ on the family
14 Apr 2023
FILE - Britain's Prince Harry arrives in the gardens of Buckingham Palace in London, Jan 16, 2020. Buckingham Palace says Prince Harry will attend the Coronation service of his father, King Charles III, at Westminster Abbey on May 6, setting aside months of speculation about his presence. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File) (AP)

Diana's butler claims Prince Harry would be collecting anecdotes for his next assault while he is in the UK. He also asserted Archie's birthday is not the real reason why Meghan Markle is not attending King Charles's coronation

Paul Burrell, Princess Diana's former butler, has claimed that Prince Harry would be "gathering anecdotes for his next assault on his family" while he is in the UK for King Charles's coronation. He also asserted that Harry will find it difficult to "kiss the hand of Queen Camilla" following the fallout from his tell-all memoir ‘Spare’, in which he called his stepmother a "villain" and warned that she was "dangerous". He also said he had "complex feelings about gaining a step-parent who I thought had recently sacrificeed me on her personal PR altar".

Burrell believes that Harry is preserving his "unique selling point" by maintaining his royal status. However, he also acknowledged that Harry will have to face his family, including those he has criticized in his book.

"Harry is keeping the door open and preserving his unique selling point by being Royal. That's what the Americans love, the fact they're Royal.

"Harry will have to face his family, the ones he has criticised. He will even have to bow and kiss the hand of Queen Camilla, and that's going to be a very tough pill to swallow," Paul said in a new interview.

Speaking to GB News, he added: “He will also be gathering anecdotes for his next assault on his family."

Why Meghan is not attending?

The Coronation falls on the same day as their son Archie's birthday, but a close friend of Meghan's suggested that this wasn't the reason for her absence. Burrell agreed, stating that even if it wasn't Archie's birthday, Meghan still wouldn't have attended the event because of the potential security risk.

"The decision is exactly what I thought would happen," he said. "I personally did not want to watch the Harry and Meghan show at the King's Coronation, I want to watch the King's Coronation.

"It's right that she’s not here because I think her security would be in danger. She would be at risk of being booed or even worse.

Burrell also dismissed the excuse that Meghan was staying in California because of Archie's birthday. 

“This excuse of her not coming because it's Archie's birthday is pathetic because Lilibet spent her first birthday here at Frogmore Cottages, so why couldn't Archie?"

