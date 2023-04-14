‘Being a Royal is his USP…,’ Diana's butler claims Prince Harry planning ‘another assault’ on the family2 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 05:29 PM IST
Diana's butler claims Prince Harry would be collecting anecdotes for his next assault while he is in the UK. He also asserted Archie's birthday is not the real reason why Meghan Markle is not attending King Charles's coronation
Paul Burrell, Princess Diana's former butler, has claimed that Prince Harry would be "gathering anecdotes for his next assault on his family" while he is in the UK for King Charles's coronation. He also asserted that Harry will find it difficult to "kiss the hand of Queen Camilla" following the fallout from his tell-all memoir ‘Spare’, in which he called his stepmother a "villain" and warned that she was "dangerous". He also said he had "complex feelings about gaining a step-parent who I thought had recently sacrificeed me on her personal PR altar".