Paul Burrell, Princess Diana's former butler, has claimed that Prince Harry would be "gathering anecdotes for his next assault on his family" while he is in the UK for King Charles's coronation. He also asserted that Harry will find it difficult to "kiss the hand of Queen Camilla" following the fallout from his tell-all memoir ‘Spare’, in which he called his stepmother a "villain" and warned that she was "dangerous". He also said he had "complex feelings about gaining a step-parent who I thought had recently sacrificeed me on her personal PR altar".

